GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL) Shares Gap Up to $85.25

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $85.25, but opened at $90.30. GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF shares last traded at $90.84, with a volume of 4,433,737 shares traded.

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,343,000. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 302.2% during the first quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 14,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 11,175 shares during the last quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 551.9% in the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 71,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 60,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the first quarter worth $412,000.

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NVDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA Corporation stock. NVDL was launched on Dec 13, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

