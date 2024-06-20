Green Alpha Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,519 shares during the period. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage comprises 1.3% of Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 27,354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 159.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,847 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,084 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 3,311 shares during the period. Finally, AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.50. The stock had a trading volume of 40,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,148. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.25. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.52 and a 12-month high of $21.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $467.20 million, a P/E ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.18.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage ( NYSE:NGVC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The business had revenue of $308.09 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; private label repackaged bulk products, including dried fruits, nuts, grains, granolas, teas, herbs, and spices, as well as peanut and almond butters; private label products comprising grocery staples, household products, bulk foods, and vitamins and dietary supplements, as well as organic eggs, organic flavored coffee, and organic mustard; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

