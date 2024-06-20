Green Alpha Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares during the quarter. Boston Properties comprises approximately 1.5% of Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $2,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BXP. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 435.9% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 770.9% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.60.

Boston Properties Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Boston Properties stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.41. 1,057,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,351,311. The stock has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.47. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.64 and a 12-month high of $73.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($1.22). The firm had revenue of $839.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.68 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 5.81%. Boston Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 321.31%.

About Boston Properties

(Free Report)

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.