Green Alpha Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 219,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,022 shares during the quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in ESS Tech were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of ESS Tech by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 132,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 11,616 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of ESS Tech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ESS Tech in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of ESS Tech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $376,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ESS Tech by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,009,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Get ESS Tech alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of ESS Tech from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of ESS Tech from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of ESS Tech from $1.75 to $1.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of ESS Tech from $1.90 to $0.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Harry Quarls bought 42,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.84 per share, with a total value of $35,859.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 366,146 shares in the company, valued at $307,562.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ESS Tech Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE GWH traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.72. 335,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 828,917. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.88. ESS Tech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $2.12.

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 million. ESS Tech had a negative net margin of 746.89% and a negative return on equity of 73.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ESS Tech, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ESS Tech Profile

(Free Report)

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ESS Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESS Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.