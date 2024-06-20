Green Alpha Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 8,696 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Moderna by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Moderna by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,126,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,887,000 after purchasing an additional 517,683 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC grew its position in shares of Moderna by 117.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 9,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at $189,000. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO James M. Mock sold 705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $71,860.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,542.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO James M. Mock sold 705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $71,860.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,048 shares in the company, valued at $514,542.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total transaction of $1,635,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,101,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,236,594.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 411,255 shares of company stock valued at $55,846,531. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $134.40. 3,545,635 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,180,414. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.51 billion, a PE ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $170.47.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.59) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $167.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.26 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 115.82% and a negative return on equity of 20.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MRNA. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $86.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.02.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

