Green Alpha Advisors LLC Has $2.57 Million Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,064 shares during the period. Brookfield Renewable makes up approximately 1.9% of Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Green Alpha Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Brookfield Renewable worth $2,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 273.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

Brookfield Renewable Price Performance

Shares of Brookfield Renewable stock traded down $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $29.28. The company had a trading volume of 867,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,542. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of -63.59 and a beta of 1.21. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 52 week low of $21.35 and a 52 week high of $32.83.

Brookfield Renewable Announces Dividend

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.05). Brookfield Renewable had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Research analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio is presently -308.69%.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.