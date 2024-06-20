Green Alpha Advisors LLC Has $4.52 Million Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises 3.3% of Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $4,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 122,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,720,000 after purchasing an additional 21,329 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $6,396,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,079,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,232,287,000 after acquiring an additional 442,289 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $553,000. Finally, Credit Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Capital Investments LLC now owns 58,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,032,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

TSM stock traded down $4.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $175.23. The stock had a trading volume of 28,351,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,140,441. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $84.01 and a 52 week high of $184.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $150.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $908.81 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.11.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 38.15%. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $0.4865 dividend. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.60.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

