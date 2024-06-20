Green Alpha Advisors LLC Sells 506 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,603 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Illumina by 344.6% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 249 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Illumina by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 284 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Illumina by 375.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 285 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 183.0% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina Trading Up 0.1 %

ILMN traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $108.25. 2,780,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,870,566. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $202.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 1.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The life sciences company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. Illumina had a negative net margin of 28.71% and a positive return on equity of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $140.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.14.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Illumina

Illumina Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.