Green Alpha Advisors LLC Sells 82 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC cut its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,195 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Welch Group LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 3.9% in the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter worth $245,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 58.2% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 17.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,670 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 931.9% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 387,860 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $45,725,000 after purchasing an additional 350,274 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MU traded down $9.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $144.19. The company had a trading volume of 41,196,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,439,045. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.50 and a 1-year high of $157.54. The firm has a market cap of $159.67 billion, a PE ratio of -41.79 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $125.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.03) earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

MU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Argus upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Micron Technology from $122.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.12.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 53,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total value of $6,354,320.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 319,119 shares in the company, valued at $38,032,602.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total transaction of $941,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at $96,762,423.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 53,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total value of $6,354,320.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 319,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,032,602.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 320,446 shares of company stock worth $38,724,533 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

