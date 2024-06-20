Hamilton Enhanced Multi-Sector Covered Call ETF (TSE:HDIV) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Hamilton Enhanced Multi-Sector Covered Call ETF (TSE:HDIV – Get Free Report) shot up 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$16.29 and last traded at C$16.25. 34,651 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 44,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.18.

Hamilton Enhanced Multi-Sector Covered Call ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$16.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$16.15.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Enhanced Multi-Sector Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Enhanced Multi-Sector Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.