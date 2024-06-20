Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) Trading 5.5% Higher

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €173.60 ($186.67) and last traded at €173.60 ($186.67). Approximately 13,240 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 88,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at €164.60 ($176.99).

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 1.3 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of €163.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of €145.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.22.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. It operates through Liner Shipping; and Terminal & Infrastructure segments. The company's vessel and container fleets are used for dry and special cargo, dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.