Haydale Graphene Industries (LON:HAYD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.34

Shares of Haydale Graphene Industries plc (LON:HAYD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.34 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.34 ($0.00), with a volume of 14030166 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.36 ($0.00).
Haydale Graphene Industries Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.24. The firm has a market cap of £5.94 million, a PE ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 1.94.
About Haydale Graphene Industries
Haydale Graphene Industries plc, through its subsidiaries, produces, sells, and functionalizes graphene and other nanomaterials in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, China, Thailand, South Korea, Japan, and internationally. It offers inks and coatings, resins, and fluids and masterbatches for use in composites and polymers; masterbatch and pre-preg composites, elastomers, and other nanomaterials; ceramycGuard, and advanced consulting services.
