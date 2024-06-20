HC Wainwright Comments on Uranium Royalty Corp.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:URC)

Uranium Royalty Corp. (TSE:URC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Uranium Royalty in a report released on Monday, June 17th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.03. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Uranium Royalty’s FY2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

TSE URC opened at C$3.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.43 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.65. Uranium Royalty has a fifty-two week low of C$2.51 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.05. The company has a market cap of C$401.57 million, a P/E ratio of 66.80 and a beta of 1.66.

Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company has royalty interests in the McArthur River, Cigar Lake / Waterbury Lake, Roughrider, Russell Lake, Russell Lake south, and Dawn Lake projects in Saskatchewan, Canada; Anderson and San Rafael projects in Arizona; Lance and Reno Creek projects in Wyoming; Church Rock and Roca Honda projects in New Mexico; Dewey-Burdock project in South Dakota; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Langer Heinrich project in Namibia; and Michelin project in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada; Energy Queen and Whirlwind project in Utah; and Workman Creek projects in Arizona.

