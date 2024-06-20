HC Wainwright Increases Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Price Target to $26.00

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $19.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 41.00% from the stock’s previous close. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Nurix Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at ($3.06) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

Get Nurix Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NRIX

Nurix Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NRIX opened at $18.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.24. Nurix Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $18.90. The company has a market cap of $906.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 2.17.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 10th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $16.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.58 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 178.93% and a negative return on equity of 67.08%. Equities research analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics will post -3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nurix Therapeutics

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, insider Christine Ring sold 1,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $27,147.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,838 shares in the company, valued at $337,444.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 3,499 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $44,892.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,712.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christine Ring sold 1,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $27,147.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,444.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,789 shares of company stock worth $152,023. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 351.0% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 4,367 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares during the period.

About Nurix Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.