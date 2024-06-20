HC Wainwright Increases Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA) Price Target to $3.50

Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $3.25 to $3.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 100.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Vizsla Silver from $4.00 to $4.75 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Vizsla Silver Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vizsla Silver

VZLA opened at $1.75 on Tuesday. Vizsla Silver has a fifty-two week low of $0.94 and a fifty-two week high of $1.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $411.42 million, a P/E ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vizsla Silver by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,874,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,247,000 after purchasing an additional 864,639 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vizsla Silver by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 15,950,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,207,000 after purchasing an additional 897,430 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vizsla Silver in the 4th quarter valued at $1,360,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vizsla Silver in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vizsla Silver in the first quarter valued at about $7,023,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.46% of the company’s stock.

About Vizsla Silver

Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, and development of precious and base metal assets. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Panuco Project covering an area of 7,189.5 hectares located in located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Vizsla Resources Corp.

