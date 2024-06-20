HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BITF. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Bitfarms in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Bitfarms from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $3.25 to $2.30 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Bitfarms in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Bitfarms from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $3.88.

Get Bitfarms alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on BITF

Bitfarms Price Performance

Shares of BITF opened at $3.15 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 3.68. Bitfarms has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $3.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Bitfarms had a negative return on equity of 19.24% and a negative net margin of 64.06%. The company had revenue of $50.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.51 million. Research analysts predict that Bitfarms will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BITF. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Bitfarms by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,969,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667,681 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bitfarms by 58.4% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,975,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571,647 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Bitfarms by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,179,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,163,000 after buying an additional 599,506 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Bitfarms by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,126,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,127,000 after buying an additional 677,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Bitfarms by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 2,606,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,812,000 after buying an additional 885,217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

About Bitfarms

(Get Free Report)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bitfarms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitfarms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.