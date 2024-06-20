Head to Head Contrast: Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) and RTCORE (OTCMKTS:RTME)

Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS – Get Free Report) and RTCORE (OTCMKTS:RTME – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Research Solutions has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RTCORE has a beta of 8.26, suggesting that its share price is 726% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Research Solutions alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Research Solutions and RTCORE’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Research Solutions $37.70 million 2.21 $570,000.00 ($0.03) -86.00 RTCORE N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

Research Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than RTCORE.

This table compares Research Solutions and RTCORE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Research Solutions -1.39% -5.58% -1.88% RTCORE N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Research Solutions and RTCORE, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Research Solutions 0 0 3 0 3.00 RTCORE 0 0 0 0 N/A

Research Solutions currently has a consensus target price of $5.12, suggesting a potential upside of 98.32%. Given Research Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Research Solutions is more favorable than RTCORE.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.6% of Research Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.5% of Research Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 41.3% of RTCORE shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

RTCORE beats Research Solutions on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Research Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Research Solutions, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software-as-a-service research platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical (STM) content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform. Its solutions enable life science and other research intensive organizations to accelerate their research and development activities with access and management STM articles used throughout the intellectual property development lifecycle. The company was formerly known as Derycz Scientific, Inc. and changed its name to Research Solutions, Inc. in March 2013. Research Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

About RTCORE

(Get Free Report)

RTCORE Inc provides software solutions. It engages in the development of Real Time Core Processing System, a cloud-native software to displace the monolithic systems plaguing industries worldwide. The company was formerly known as iSocialy, Inc. and changed its name to RTCORE Inc in September 2020. RTCORE Inc is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Research Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Research Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.