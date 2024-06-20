Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HTLF. DA Davidson upped their target price on Heartland Financial USA from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $45.60.

Heartland Financial USA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HTLF opened at $42.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.35. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 0.98. Heartland Financial USA has a 12-month low of $26.44 and a 12-month high of $45.99.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $279.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.73 million. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 8.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Heartland Financial USA will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Heartland Financial USA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert B. Engel sold 5,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $149,385.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert B. Engel sold 5,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $149,385.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert B. Engel sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $191,976.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,529 shares of company stock worth $341,387. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Heartland Financial USA

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the 1st quarter valued at $696,000. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 506.3% during the 1st quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 394,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,852,000 after purchasing an additional 329,095 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,244,151 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,032,000 after purchasing an additional 11,207 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 695.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,807 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

