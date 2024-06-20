Helium (HNT) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $9.51 Million

Helium (HNT) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. Helium has a market cap of $543.71 million and $9.51 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Helium has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Helium coin can now be bought for about $3.38 or 0.00005195 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Helium

Helium (HNT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2019. Helium’s total supply is 160,875,442 coins. The official website for Helium is www.helium.com. Helium’s official Twitter account is @helium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Helium is chat.helium.com. The Reddit community for Helium is https://reddit.com/r/heliumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Helium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Helium (HNT) is a blockchain-based network for IoT devices, launched in July 2019. It uses Hotspots for network coverage and mining HNT tokens. Helium addresses the limitations of current IoT infrastructure by offering a decentralized and efficient communication system. The network was co-founded by Amir Haleem, Shawn Fanning, and Sean Carey, combining expertise from various tech domains. Helium’s unique model uses a Burn-and-Mint Equilibrium with HNT and Data Credits to maintain its token economy.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Helium using one of the exchanges listed above.

