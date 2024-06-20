High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0622 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th.
High Income Securities Fund Price Performance
PCF traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.80. 116,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,829. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.56. High Income Securities Fund has a twelve month low of $5.71 and a twelve month high of $6.96.
High Income Securities Fund Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than High Income Securities Fund
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Outlook Therapeutics: Analysts Forecast Over 500% Stock Upside
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Campbell Soup Co. Targets Fiscal Q4 Stock Recovery
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Zebra Analysts Upgrade Stock, Forecasting Major Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for High Income Securities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Income Securities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.