High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0622 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th.

High Income Securities Fund Price Performance

PCF traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.80. 116,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,829. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.56. High Income Securities Fund has a twelve month low of $5.71 and a twelve month high of $6.96.

High Income Securities Fund Company Profile

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

