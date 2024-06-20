Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Trading Down 5.3%

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) fell 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.69 and last traded at $23.48. 5,329,021 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 7,056,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.79.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HIMS. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. Imperial Capital raised shares of Hims & Hers Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.43.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of -2,334.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.37 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hims & Hers Health news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total transaction of $43,359.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,855 shares in the company, valued at $2,718,297.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 188,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total transaction of $2,827,653.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total transaction of $43,359.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 156,855 shares in the company, valued at $2,718,297.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 880,687 shares of company stock worth $15,057,669. Company insiders own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Certuity LLC acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

