Hoese & Co LLP Reduces Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Hoese & Co LLP trimmed its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for 4.1% of Hoese & Co LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Hoese & Co LLP’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $4,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Etfidea LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 563,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,911,000 after purchasing an additional 6,948 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,211,000. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $299,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 31,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:DGRO traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,739,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,871. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.05 and a 200-day moving average of $55.81. The company has a market capitalization of $27.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $58.61.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

