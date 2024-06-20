holoride (RIDE) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $2.81 Million

holoride (RIDE) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. holoride has a total market cap of $2.81 million and approximately $37,294.27 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One holoride token can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, holoride has traded 20.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,517.79 or 0.05421481 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00042243 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00015551 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00007857 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00012830 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00010604 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002476 BTC.

holoride Profile

RIDE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 26th, 2021. holoride’s total supply is 999,794,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 856,710,820 tokens. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. holoride’s official message board is medium.com/holoride. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com.

Buying and Selling holoride

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. holoride has a current supply of 999,794,371 with 856,710,820 in circulation. The last known price of holoride is 0.00328466 USD and is down -2.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $45,269.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade holoride should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase holoride using one of the exchanges listed above.

