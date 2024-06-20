Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Shares Up 0%

Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) shot up 0% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $354.92 and last traded at $353.97. 488,775 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 3,374,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $353.87.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.46.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $337.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $351.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HD. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Optas LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. STAR Financial Bank increased its position in Home Depot by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 3,944 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

