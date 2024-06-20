Hooked Protocol (HOOK) Price Tops $0.60 on Exchanges

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 20th. Hooked Protocol has a total market capitalization of $96.19 million and approximately $10.34 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hooked Protocol token can now be bought for $0.60 or 0.00000916 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hooked Protocol has traded 16.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hooked Protocol Profile

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 161,666,666 tokens. Hooked Protocol’s official website is hooked.io. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol.

Hooked Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 159,560,919.075739 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 0.6119699 USD and is up 3.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 102 active market(s) with $10,882,774.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hooked Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hooked Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hooked Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

