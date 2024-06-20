Horizen (ZEN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.08 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. During the last week, Horizen has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for about $6.58 or 0.00010171 BTC on popular exchanges. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $99.50 million and $1.08 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.78 or 0.00038304 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.99 or 0.00030902 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000317 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000082 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 15,123,012 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

