HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Shares Sold by Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lessened its position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in HSBC were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HSBC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Ativo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in HSBC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,181,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in HSBC by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,621,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,129,000 after buying an additional 376,641 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in HSBC by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in HSBC by 0.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,374,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,465,000 after buying an additional 73,129 shares during the period. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HSBC has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $761.75.

Shares of HSBC stock traded up $0.63 on Thursday, hitting $44.35. The stock had a trading volume of 800,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,000,228. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.38 and its 200-day moving average is $40.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $35.30 and a 52-week high of $45.46.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter. HSBC had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 10.80%. As a group, research analysts expect that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.14%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

