Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Shares Gap Down to $5.93

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.93, but opened at $5.71. Humacyte shares last traded at $5.45, with a volume of 177,302 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HUMA has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Get Humacyte alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on HUMA

Humacyte Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $663.28 million, a PE ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 8.37 and a quick ratio of 8.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.06.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.06). On average, research analysts expect that Humacyte, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Humacyte

In other news, Director Gordon M. Binder purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $339,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Laura E. Niklason sold 809,786 shares of Humacyte stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total value of $6,405,407.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,381,354 shares in the company, valued at $42,566,510.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gordon M. Binder purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $339,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 54,412 shares of company stock valued at $369,107 and have sold 1,628,820 shares valued at $12,464,121. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Humacyte

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Humacyte during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new stake in shares of Humacyte during the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Humacyte by 122.5% during the third quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 110,097 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Humacyte by 139.5% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 355,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 207,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Humacyte during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Humacyte

(Get Free Report)

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Humacyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humacyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.