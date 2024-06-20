IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Announces $0.69 Quarterly Dividend

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEXGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a dividend of 0.69 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, July 26th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%.

IDEX has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. IDEX has a dividend payout ratio of 30.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect IDEX to earn $9.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.1%.

NYSE IEX traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $203.17. The stock had a trading volume of 461,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,428. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99. IDEX has a 52-week low of $183.76 and a 52-week high of $246.36.

IDEX (NYSE:IEXGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.52 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 17.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that IDEX will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IEX shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on IDEX from $260.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on IDEX from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of IDEX from $254.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.71.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

