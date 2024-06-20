iExec RLC (RLC) Trading Down 14.3% This Week

iExec RLC (RLC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. One iExec RLC token can currently be purchased for $2.20 or 0.00003391 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, iExec RLC has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar. iExec RLC has a market capitalization of $159.52 million and approximately $8.26 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

iExec RLC Profile

iExec RLC (CRYPTO:RLC) is a token. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,382,548 tokens. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec.

iExec RLC Token Trading

iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 72,382,548.06525736 in circulation.

