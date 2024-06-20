IG Design Group (LON:IGR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $235.00

IG Design Group plc (LON:IGR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 235 ($2.99) and last traded at GBX 232.50 ($2.95), with a volume of 568428 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 217.50 ($2.76).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on IG Design Group from GBX 275 ($3.49) to GBX 325 ($4.13) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.
IG Design Group Trading Up 6.9 %
IG Design Group Company Profile
IG Design Group plc engages in the design, production, and distribution of celebrations, craft and creative play, stationery, gifting, and not for re-sale consumable products in the Americas, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, the DG Americas and the DG International.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than IG Design Group
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Darden Stock Up After Q4 Earnings Beat, Cautious FY25 Outlook
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Celsius Stock: Why Piper Sandler Forecasts a 50% Surge
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Accenture’s Stock Earnings Reveal an AI-Powered Growth Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for IG Design Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IG Design Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.