IG Design Group (LON:IGR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $235.00

IG Design Group plc (LON:IGR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 235 ($2.99) and last traded at GBX 232.50 ($2.95), with a volume of 568428 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 217.50 ($2.76).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on IG Design Group from GBX 275 ($3.49) to GBX 325 ($4.13) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

Get IG Design Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on IGR

IG Design Group Trading Up 6.9 %

IG Design Group Company Profile

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 178.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 148.14. The stock has a market cap of £228.50 million, a PE ratio of -1,066.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.29.

(Get Free Report)

IG Design Group plc engages in the design, production, and distribution of celebrations, craft and creative play, stationery, gifting, and not for re-sale consumable products in the Americas, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, the DG Americas and the DG International.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IG Design Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IG Design Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.