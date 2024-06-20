Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) Trading Down 4%

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) shares were down 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.74 and last traded at $12.75. Approximately 191,031 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 756,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IMNM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Immunome in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Immunome in a report on Friday, May 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Immunome in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Immunome in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Immunome has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

Immunome Stock Down 4.7 %

The company has a market cap of $758.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.85.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.46. Immunome had a negative return on equity of 37.33% and a negative net margin of 1,829.44%. The company had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Immunome, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Immunome news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.57 per share, with a total value of $27,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,475.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immunome

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Immunome during the first quarter worth approximately $3,038,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Immunome in the first quarter worth approximately $14,660,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in Immunome in the first quarter worth approximately $1,851,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Immunome in the first quarter worth approximately $807,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Immunome by 10.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,538,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,957,000 after acquiring an additional 146,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

About Immunome

(Get Free Report)

Immunome, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops targeted cancer therapies. The company's clinical asset comprises AL102, an investigational gamma secretase inhibitor currently in evaluation in a Phase 3 trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and preclinical assets consist of IM-1021, a receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 and antibody-drug conjugates, as well as IM-3050, a fibroblast activation protein targeted radioligand therapy; and IM-4320, an anti-IL-38 immunotherapy candidate.

Further Reading

