Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Shares Gap Up to $17.91

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.91, but opened at $18.42. Infosys shares last traded at $18.19, with a volume of 1,857,512 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INFY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Infosys from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.10 price objective on shares of Infosys in a report on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Infosys from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Infosys in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.27.

Get Infosys alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on INFY

Infosys Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.38. The firm has a market cap of $75.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.96.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 17.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Infosys Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.2035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 1.4%. Infosys’s payout ratio is currently 38.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Infosys

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,209,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $463,342,000 after purchasing an additional 884,833 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Infosys by 15.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,819,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,664,000 after buying an additional 3,275,485 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Infosys by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 18,459,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,294,000 after buying an additional 1,031,371 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its holdings in Infosys by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 16,591,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,484,000 after buying an additional 699,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,143,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,327,000 after acquiring an additional 180,888 shares during the last quarter. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infosys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.