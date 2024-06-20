InfraCap MLP ETF (AMZA) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 20th

InfraCap MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMZA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share on Thursday, June 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This is a boost from InfraCap MLP ETF’s previous dividend of $0.24.
InfraCap MLP ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSEARCA AMZA traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.21. 38,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,067. The company has a market cap of $379.94 million, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.29. InfraCap MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $31.90 and a 12 month high of $42.32.
InfraCap MLP ETF Company Profile
