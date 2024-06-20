InfraCap MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMZA) Declares Dividend of $0.26

InfraCap MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMZA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share on Thursday, June 27th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This is an increase from InfraCap MLP ETF’s previous dividend of $0.24.

InfraCap MLP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AMZA traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.21. 38,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,067. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.29. InfraCap MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $31.90 and a 12 month high of $42.32. The firm has a market cap of $379.94 million, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.52.

Get InfraCap MLP ETF alerts:

About InfraCap MLP ETF

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Infrastructure Capital Advisors, LLC is an SEC-registered investment advisor that manages an actively managed ETF and a series of private investment partnerships. The firm was formed in 2012 and is based in New York City.

Receive News & Ratings for InfraCap MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InfraCap MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.