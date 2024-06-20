Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July (BATS:XTJL) Stock Price Up 0%

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July (BATS:XTJL – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.33 and last traded at $31.33. 68 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $31.32.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.05 and its 200 day moving average is $30.35. The stock has a market cap of $9.40 million, a P/E ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 0.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 52,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July by 40.8% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 32,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 9,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July by 301.2% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July (XTJL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 3x upside return of SPY to a cap, with approximately single exposure on the downside, over a one-year outcome period. XTJL was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

