Insider Buying: ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) CFO Acquires $102,360.00 in Stock

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) CFO Peter S. Garcia acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.53 per share, with a total value of $102,360.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 122,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,628.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ALX Oncology Stock Down 6.1 %

ALXO stock opened at $6.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.15. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.94 and a twelve month high of $17.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.43.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.16. On average, equities analysts predict that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALXO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (up previously from $10.00) on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Monday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 413.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 18,360 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,326,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,241,000 after acquiring an additional 667,245 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co bought a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,566,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,466,000 after acquiring an additional 64,055 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

ALX Oncology Company Profile

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents, including ASPEN-06, under Phase 2 clinical study for treating Gastric/GEJ cancer; ASPEN-07, under Phase 1 clinical study for treating urothelial cancer; and ASPEN-03 and ASPEN-04, both under Phase 2 clinical study for treating head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

