Insider Buying: Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) Director Buys $10,319.40 in Stock

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report) Director Peter D.O. Donhauser purchased 2,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.64 per share, for a total transaction of $10,319.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Anavex Life Sciences Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of Anavex Life Sciences stock opened at $3.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.96 and a 200 day moving average of $5.44. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $10.45.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 40,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 18,954 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 371.1% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 20,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 15,760 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,414,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,471,000 after purchasing an additional 54,034 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 675.0% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 804,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after buying an additional 700,812 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC grew its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 4.8% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 836,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after buying an additional 38,437 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th.

About Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is ANAVEX 2-73 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, as well as other central nervous system diseases, including rare diseases, such as Rett syndrome, a rare severe neurological monogenic disorder; and infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, and Angelman syndrome.

