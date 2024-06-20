Insider Buying: Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) Director Buys $10,319.40 in Stock

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report) Director Peter D.O. Donhauser purchased 2,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.64 per share, for a total transaction of $10,319.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Anavex Life Sciences Trading Up 4.0 %
Shares of Anavex Life Sciences stock opened at $3.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.96 and a 200 day moving average of $5.44. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $10.45.
Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th.
Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is ANAVEX 2-73 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, as well as other central nervous system diseases, including rare diseases, such as Rett syndrome, a rare severe neurological monogenic disorder; and infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, and Angelman syndrome.
