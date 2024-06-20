Insider Buying: BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Insider Acquires £160.08 in Stock

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA – Get Free Report) insider Charles Woodburn bought 12 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,334 ($16.95) per share, for a total transaction of £160.08 ($203.41).
Charles Woodburn also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 4th, Charles Woodburn sold 485,694 shares of BAE Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,389 ($17.65), for a total value of £6,746,289.66 ($8,572,159.67).
- On Tuesday, May 14th, Charles Woodburn acquired 11 shares of BAE Systems stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,354 ($17.20) per share, for a total transaction of £148.94 ($189.25).
- On Monday, April 15th, Charles Woodburn bought 11 shares of BAE Systems stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,347 ($17.12) per share, for a total transaction of £148.17 ($188.27).
BAE Systems Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of LON BA opened at GBX 1,350.50 ($17.16) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £40.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,241.67, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.47, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,355.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,254.06.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Stock Report on BAE Systems
BAE Systems Company Profile
BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than BAE Systems
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Outlook Therapeutics: Analysts Forecast Over 500% Stock Upside
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Campbell Soup Co. Targets Fiscal Q4 Stock Recovery
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Zebra Analysts Upgrade Stock, Forecasting Major Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.