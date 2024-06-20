Insider Buying: Cordiant Digital Infrastructure (LON:CORD) Insider Purchases 20,000 Shares of Stock

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure (LON:CORD – Get Free Report) insider Sian Hill bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 78 ($0.99) per share, for a total transaction of £15,600 ($19,822.11).

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Trading Up 6.9 %

LON CORD traded up GBX 5 ($0.06) on Thursday, hitting GBX 77.60 ($0.99). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,617,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,812,311. The firm has a market cap of £594.64 million, a P/E ratio of 875.56 and a beta of 0.65. Cordiant Digital Infrastructure has a 52-week low of GBX 56.80 ($0.72) and a 52-week high of GBX 87 ($1.11). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 68.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 69.76. The company has a current ratio of 29.39, a quick ratio of 141.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.45.

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a GBX 2.20 ($0.03) dividend. This is a positive change from Cordiant Digital Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 3.03%. Cordiant Digital Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,444.44%.

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Company Profile

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited is an infrastructure investment fund specializes in investments in buy & build, capital expenditure and bolt-on acquisitions and digital infrastructure assets in the middle-market. It focuses on investing in companies operating in data and cloud centers, mobile telecommunications/ broadcast towers, distributed sensor networks and fibre-optic network assets businesses.

