Insider Buying: Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT) Director Acquires $41,300.00 in Stock

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) Director Thaddeus Darden bought 7,000 shares of Granite Ridge Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.90 per share, with a total value of $41,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 221,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,820.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Thaddeus Darden also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Granite Ridge Resources alerts:

On Thursday, June 6th, Thaddeus Darden bought 3,000 shares of Granite Ridge Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.29 per share, with a total value of $18,870.00.

Granite Ridge Resources Price Performance

Shares of GRNT opened at $5.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $772.67 million, a PE ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.47 and a 200 day moving average of $6.15. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $8.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Granite Ridge Resources Announces Dividend

Granite Ridge Resources ( NYSE:GRNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). Granite Ridge Resources had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 15.43%. The company had revenue of $89.00 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.45%. Granite Ridge Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on GRNT. Roth Capital raised shares of Granite Ridge Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Granite Ridge Resources in a report on Friday, June 14th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Granite Ridge Resources in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.80 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Granite Ridge Resources in a report on Monday, April 29th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.95.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Granite Ridge Resources

Institutional Trading of Granite Ridge Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 57.9% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 20,944 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Granite Ridge Resources by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,643,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,680,000 after acquiring an additional 406,500 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Granite Ridge Resources by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 57,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 7,304 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Granite Ridge Resources by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,683,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,943,000 after purchasing an additional 47,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Granite Ridge Resources by 222.3% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 26,142 shares during the last quarter. 31.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Granite Ridge Resources

(Get Free Report)

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. It owns a portfolio of wells and acreage across the Permian and other unconventional basins in the United States. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Ridge Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Ridge Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.