Insider Buying: Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) CEO Purchases $2,499,997.50 in Stock

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Free Report) CEO Snehal Patel purchased 174,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.30 per share, for a total transaction of $2,499,997.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,525,602 shares in the company, valued at $79,016,108.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Snehal Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 1st, Snehal Patel purchased 3,000 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.08 per share, for a total transaction of $57,240.00.

On Friday, March 22nd, Snehal Patel acquired 2,500 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.98 per share, for a total transaction of $49,950.00.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Snehal Patel bought 1,500 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.68 per share, with a total value of $26,520.00.

Greenwich LifeSciences Price Performance

Shares of GLSI opened at $15.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.69 million, a PE ratio of -22.18 and a beta of 1.60. Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. has a one year low of $7.58 and a one year high of $21.44.

Institutional Trading of Greenwich LifeSciences

Greenwich LifeSciences last released its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. Analysts expect that Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Greenwich LifeSciences stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 223,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.73% of Greenwich LifeSciences worth $4,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

About Greenwich LifeSciences

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery.

