Insider Buying: Mobile Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BEEP) Director Purchases $19,743.90 in Stock

Mobile Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BEEP – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey Osher purchased 5,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.30 per share, for a total transaction of $19,743.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Osher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 3rd, Jeffrey Osher bought 1,225 shares of Mobile Infrastructure stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.38 per share, with a total value of $4,140.50.

On Thursday, May 30th, Jeffrey Osher bought 6,706 shares of Mobile Infrastructure stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.38 per share, for a total transaction of $22,666.28.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Jeffrey Osher purchased 16,951 shares of Mobile Infrastructure stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.39 per share, with a total value of $57,463.89.

NASDAQ:BEEP opened at $3.43 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.75. Mobile Infrastructure Co. has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $20.12.

Mobile Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:BEEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.83 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BEEP. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Mobile Infrastructure by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 101,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 7,482 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Mobile Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at about $345,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mobile Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,193,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Mobile Infrastructure by 151.0% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 60,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 36,154 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Mobile Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Mobile Infrastructure Corporation is a Maryland corporation. The Company owns a diversified portfolio of parking assets primarily located in the Midwest and Southwest. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned 43 parking facilities in 21 separate markets throughout the United States, with a total of 15,700 parking spaces and approximately 5.4 million square feet.

