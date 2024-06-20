Insider Buying: Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) CFO Purchases $25,037.50 in Stock

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) CFO Keith A. Goldan acquired 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.03 per share, with a total value of $25,037.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 52,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,054,038.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
SNDX opened at $19.06 on Thursday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.22 and a 12-month high of $25.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.37.
Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.11. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current year.
SNDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.42.
Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).
