Insider Buying: Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) CFO Purchases $25,037.50 in Stock

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) CFO Keith A. Goldan acquired 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.03 per share, with a total value of $25,037.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 52,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,054,038.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

SNDX opened at $19.06 on Thursday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.22 and a 12-month high of $25.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.37.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.11. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDX. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $40,519,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,222,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,667 shares during the last quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 5,660,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,000 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $29,236,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 3,950,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,000 shares during the last quarter.

SNDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.