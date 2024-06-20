Insider Selling: Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) CEO Sells 35,000 Shares of Stock

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Raab sold 35,000 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.65, for a total value of $232,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,270,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,447,315.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Michael Raab also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 29th, Michael Raab sold 7,500 shares of Ardelyx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $50,400.00.

On Tuesday, May 14th, Michael Raab sold 3,000 shares of Ardelyx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total transaction of $23,970.00.

On Monday, April 29th, Michael Raab sold 30,000 shares of Ardelyx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $192,000.00.

On Monday, April 15th, Michael Raab sold 7,500 shares of Ardelyx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $52,950.00.

On Monday, April 1st, Michael Raab sold 1,518 shares of Ardelyx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $11,096.58.

Ardelyx Price Performance

Ardelyx stock opened at $5.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -21.25 and a beta of 0.79. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.16 and a 52 week high of $10.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ardelyx ( NASDAQ:ARDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 41.36% and a negative return on equity of 41.65%. The company had revenue of $46.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 303.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Ardelyx from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Friday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ardelyx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ardelyx

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 1,183.6% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 549,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 506,872 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in Ardelyx by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,012,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,753 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ardelyx by 185.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,666,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,554 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,565,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,188,000 after purchasing an additional 97,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the third quarter worth about $9,384,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

Featured Articles

