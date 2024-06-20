Insider Selling: Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) COO Sells $176,850.00 in Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) COO Donald F. Coleman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total transaction of $176,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 648,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,934,297.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of INTA opened at $32.46 on Thursday. Intapp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.36 and a 12-month high of $50.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.94.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.10. Intapp had a negative net margin of 10.44% and a negative return on equity of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $110.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.18 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Intapp from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Intapp from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Intapp from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Intapp from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Intapp from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Intapp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.13.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intapp by 42.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,014,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,002,000 after buying an additional 1,501,091 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Intapp by 5.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,166,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,652,000 after buying an additional 221,256 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in Intapp during the first quarter worth about $88,605,000. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Intapp by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,466,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,748,000 after buying an additional 125,455 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Intapp by 44.8% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,363,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,690,000 after buying an additional 422,016 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

