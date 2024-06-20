Insider Selling: Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) CEO Sells $278,128.50 in Stock

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $278,128.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,054,908 shares in the company, valued at $435,721,528.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Paycom Software Stock Down 1.0 %
NYSE PAYC opened at $141.46 on Thursday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.12 and a twelve month high of $374.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $170.10 and its 200 day moving average is $185.58.
Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $2.29. The business had revenue of $499.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.89 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 26.91%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAYC. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 0.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,721 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,114,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 266.0% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 7,158 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 5,202 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 2.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,983 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 5.4% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,992 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the third quarter worth $474,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Paycom Software from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Paycom Software from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Paycom Software from $193.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.38.
Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.
