Insider Selling: Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) CEO Sells $278,128.50 in Stock

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $278,128.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,054,908 shares in the company, valued at $435,721,528.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Paycom Software Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE PAYC opened at $141.46 on Thursday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.12 and a twelve month high of $374.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $170.10 and its 200 day moving average is $185.58.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $2.29. The business had revenue of $499.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.89 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 26.91%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is 18.27%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAYC. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 0.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,721 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,114,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 266.0% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 7,158 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 5,202 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 2.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,983 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 5.4% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,992 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the third quarter worth $474,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Paycom Software from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Paycom Software from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Paycom Software from $193.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.38.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

