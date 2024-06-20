Insider Selling: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Major Shareholder Sells $25,360,000.00 in Stock

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $25,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,981,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,299,679.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of GS stock opened at $457.43 on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.36 and a 12 month high of $471.48. The stock has a market cap of $147.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $442.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $405.55.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.54 by $3.04. The firm had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.94 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $479.00 to $517.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $410.00 to $430.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $440.57.

Institutional Trading of The Goldman Sachs Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,866 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Featured Articles

