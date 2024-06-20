Insider Selling: United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Sells $1,033,992.00 in Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.22, for a total value of $1,033,992.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,338.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $306.04 on Thursday. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $208.62 and a twelve month high of $306.78. The company has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $263.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.54. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 42.05% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $677.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.61 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.22.

Institutional Trading of United Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 6.1% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $369,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 26.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 10.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

