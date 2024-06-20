Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Price Target Raised to $113.00

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $107.00 to $113.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 48.80% from the stock’s current price.

ITCI has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intra-Cellular Therapies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.33.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Price Performance

Intra-Cellular Therapies stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $75.94. 472,026 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 911,612. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.50. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $45.50 and a fifty-two week high of $84.89. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.34 and a beta of 0.97.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 18.49% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 17,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

Further Reading

